Jeges, Beatrice (Billie)
June 12, 1937 – Timmins, Ontario
August 15, 2019 – Didsbury, Alberta
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Beatrice (Billie) Jeges. Billie was the loving mother of son, Steven (Rose) and daughter, Kelly (Salam); grandmother of Sachia (Ryan), Kim, Chelsey (Kyle), Tamara, Katherine (Cardell), Steve, Mohamed, Zakie, Farah; great grandmother of Tryston, Jonah, Olivia and Kacey. Also left to mourn are her brothers, Ernie, Ken, Stan, John and Doug; sisters, Olive and Fran; aunt Annie Magnuson and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Billie was predeceased by her daughter, Kathy; husband, Steve; son, Tom and brother, Jack. Billie touched the hearts of many as a Teacher's Aide at Hugh Sutherland and Horizon School in Olds, and through many hours of volunteer work in the community. Knitting, cooking and toiling in the garden were but a few of her hobbies. Please join family and friends in Celebration of Billie's Life at the Half Century Centre in Carstairs on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Suite 100, 119 – 14 Street NW, Calgary, AB T2N 1Z6. Messages of condolence my be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.
Published in Mountain View Gazette from Aug. 23 to Sept. 20, 2019