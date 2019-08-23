Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEATRICE "BILLIE" JEGES. View Sign Service Information Personal Alternative Funeral Service 12 East Lake Way N.E. Airdrie , AB T4A 2J3 (403)-216-5111 Obituary

Jeges, Beatrice (Billie)

June 12, 1937 – Timmins, Ontario

August 15, 2019 – Didsbury, Alberta



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Beatrice (Billie) Jeges. Billie was the loving mother of son, Steven (Rose) and daughter, Kelly (Salam); grandmother of Sachia (Ryan), Kim, Chelsey (Kyle), Tamara, Katherine (Cardell), Steve, Mohamed, Zakie, Farah; great grandmother of Tryston, Jonah, Olivia and Kacey. Also left to mourn are her brothers, Ernie, Ken, Stan, John and Doug; sisters, Olive and Fran; aunt Annie Magnuson and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Billie was predeceased by her daughter, Kathy; husband, Steve; son, Tom and brother, Jack. Billie touched the hearts of many as a Teacher's Aide at Hugh Sutherland and Horizon School in Olds, and through many hours of volunteer work in the community. Knitting, cooking and toiling in the garden were but a few of her hobbies. Please join family and friends in Celebration of Billie's Life at the Half Century Centre in Carstairs on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Suite 100, 119 – 14 Street NW, Calgary, AB T2N 1Z6. Messages of condolence my be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.

