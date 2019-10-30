Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEATRICE VIOLA FOLKMANN. View Sign Obituary

Beatrice Viola Folkmann of Didsbury passed away at the Didsbury Hospital on October 17, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Beatrice was born in December of 1930 in Beiseker and was raised in Torrington. It was while a member of the Young Peoples Church Group at the Walther Legion that Beatrice met the man who would become the love of her life, John Folkmann. In December of 1952, Beatrice and John were married and they lived on the farm she grew up on. She was a farmer's wife for over 60 years. Beatrice contributed a great deal of time to her community, belonging to the Torrington Ladies Club, the Lutheran Womens Ministry Legend and the Torrington Odds and Ends Square Dance Club. Her hands were always busy, raising the family, cooking, gardening, sewing, quilting, embroidery, helping John on the farm and looking after her chickens and cows. Beatrice LOVED to go fishing with her children and grand children and she ALWAYS caught the most and biggest fish. Beatrice will always be remembered for her love and caring for her husband, family and friends as well as her strong work ethics and her community involvement. Beatrice will be deeply missed but so lovingly remembered by her husband John; sons Gerald (Darlene), Lyle (Laura); Keith (Angie); daughter Sherry (Marc); fifteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; brother Dwayne (Ziggy); sisters-in-law Joy and Jean as well as numerous other family members and friends. She was predeceased by her parents; son Terry and brothers Delbert and Kenneth. A Memorial Service will be held at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1500 - 23 St., Didsbury, AB on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made directly on line to the Lutheran Hour Ministries, http://lll.ca/donate-online or by mail to the Canadian Diabetes Association, 1400, 522 – University Ave. Toronto ON M5G 2R5. Condolences to Beatrice's family may be emailed to

