CAMPKIN, Brian Murray (Sam)

October 4, 1945 to May 16, 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian Murray Campkin, best known as Sam, who passed away on May 16, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Sam was born to Robert and Angelina Campkin on October 4, 1945 in Trouchu, Alberta. Sam was a name given to him as a youngster by his Dad. Sam spent the first six years of his life in Elnora before moving to Devon. The family then moved to Westward-Ho in 1958. Sam attended Sundre High School and enjoyed an active social life with his friends. Sam worked in the oilfield all his working life and retired early at 57 from BP Canada.

Sam was a 50-year member of the Sundre BPOElks and was active in his church for many years. He was a member of the United Church Board and could be seen weekly doing lawn care at the church. Sam was an avid golfer and would like everyone to remember that he got three holes-in-one! Sam was involved in the Coyote Creek Investment Group since it's inception. Sam loved music and was a fabulous dancer. Sam enjoyed ten winters of sunshine in California with his wife of 50 years. He enjoyed a full and healthy life until his sudden passing.

Sam is survived by his wife, Patricia, son, Russell and his wife, Cate, daughter, Paula and her husband Jeff, grandchildren, Shicara, Shaquille, Sarah and Samantha and great-grandchildren, Colby and Eli. Sam was predeceased by his parents, Bob and Angelina, brother, Douglas and sister, Linda.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sam's name to the Sundre Palliative Care Association. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00am at the Sundre United Church.



Published in Mountain View Gazette from May 22 to June 19, 2019

