Service Information Personal Alternative Funeral Service 12 East Lake Way N.E. Airdrie , AB T4A 2J3 (403)-216-5111 Obituary

GRILLS, Charles "Frank" Franklin



Frank passed away at Red Deer Hospital on Monday, September 2, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born April 23, 1949 in Fergus, Ontario to Dick and Vera Grills (Fountain).

Lovingly remembered by his wife, Cathy (married 45 years); daughter, Keesha; mother, Vera; siblings, Dorothy, John, Vicky, Connie, Sandra and Tim; special cousins, Barb and Chris and sons and family. He will also be lovingly remembered by numerous relatives from the Grills and Fountain families, friends and community. He was predeceased by daughter, Stacey and father, Dick.

In the early 80's with his family, Frank moved to Alberta to begin his career as a Property Assessor which lasted for more than 30 years. In his retirement years he became involved with the Didsbury Geneaology Club, Didsbury Seniors Golf League, Didsbury Library Expansion Committee, Horizon School Parent Society Treasurer and also Didsbury Lions Club Treasurer. Frank was also a jack of all trades who helped out many people. During the last few years he became passionate about his many woodworking projects.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to the Horizon School Parents Society, 5510 – 53 Street, Olds, AB T4H 1J2.

A Celebration of Life Come and Go will be held at the 5-0 Club, 2500 – 15 Avenue, Didsbury, AB

on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.

