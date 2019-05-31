Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLOTTE BERNICE "BUNNY" (MULARKEY) BURRELL. View Sign Service Information Heartland Funeral Services Ltd. 5226 46 St. Olds , AB T4H 1B8 (403)-507-8610 Obituary

Charlotte Bernice ("Bunny") Burrell (Mularkey)



A wonderful mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, Bunny of Didsbury, passed away at the Didsbury Bethany Care Centre on Monday, May 27, 2019 - just a few weeks short of her 86th birthday. She was born to Harlan and Marie (Lebel) Mularkey on June 25, 1933 in Wayne, Alberta. Bunny moved to Calgary at the age of 18 where she met Bill, who shared her life until his passing in 2002. She was a long serving employee with Crosland Peacock Insurance Adjusters in Calgary, as a secretary and office manager, while raising a family of six children. Bunny and Bill moved to Didsbury in 1996 and made it their home. An avid Flames and Stampeders fan, she took great joy in their achievements and great sorrow in their few missteps, but she took far greater joy in the accomplishments and missteps of her family. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Didsbury Bethany Care Center for the extraordinary level of care they provided Bunny. They are truly an amazing and caring group of people. She is survived by 6 loving children Scott Burrell of Calgary AB; Tammy Cave of Calgary AB; Tracy Deroo of Christina Lake, BC; Bob Burrell of Parksville BC; Richard Burrell of Ladysmith, BC; Bill Burrell of Abbotsford BC; 3 loving sisters Barb Mraz of Calgary; Shirley Rutherford of Red Deer; Sandy Wendel of Calgary; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Bunny was predeceased by her husband Bill and her parents, Harlan and Marie. An Open House Reception will be held on June 8, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the main atrium at the Didsbury Bethany Care Centre, 1194 Kildeer Close, Didsbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Didsbury Bethany Care Centre, Box 459, Didsbury, AB T0M 0W0. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Didsbury entrusted with arrangements. 403-335-4773

Charlotte Bernice ("Bunny") Burrell (Mularkey)A wonderful mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, Bunny of Didsbury, passed away at the Didsbury Bethany Care Centre on Monday, May 27, 2019 - just a few weeks short of her 86th birthday. She was born to Harlan and Marie (Lebel) Mularkey on June 25, 1933 in Wayne, Alberta. Bunny moved to Calgary at the age of 18 where she met Bill, who shared her life until his passing in 2002. She was a long serving employee with Crosland Peacock Insurance Adjusters in Calgary, as a secretary and office manager, while raising a family of six children. Bunny and Bill moved to Didsbury in 1996 and made it their home. An avid Flames and Stampeders fan, she took great joy in their achievements and great sorrow in their few missteps, but she took far greater joy in the accomplishments and missteps of her family. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Didsbury Bethany Care Center for the extraordinary level of care they provided Bunny. They are truly an amazing and caring group of people. She is survived by 6 loving children Scott Burrell of Calgary AB; Tammy Cave of Calgary AB; Tracy Deroo of Christina Lake, BC; Bob Burrell of Parksville BC; Richard Burrell of Ladysmith, BC; Bill Burrell of Abbotsford BC; 3 loving sisters Barb Mraz of Calgary; Shirley Rutherford of Red Deer; Sandy Wendel of Calgary; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Bunny was predeceased by her husband Bill and her parents, Harlan and Marie. An Open House Reception will be held on June 8, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the main atrium at the Didsbury Bethany Care Centre, 1194 Kildeer Close, Didsbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Didsbury Bethany Care Centre, Box 459, Didsbury, AB T0M 0W0. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Didsbury entrusted with arrangements. 403-335-4773 www.heartlandfuneralservices.com Published in Mountain View Gazette from May 31 to June 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Mountain View Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close