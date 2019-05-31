Charlotte Bernice ("Bunny") Burrell (Mularkey)
A wonderful mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, Bunny of Didsbury, passed away at the Didsbury Bethany Care Centre on Monday, May 27, 2019 - just a few weeks short of her 86th birthday. She was born to Harlan and Marie (Lebel) Mularkey on June 25, 1933 in Wayne, Alberta. Bunny moved to Calgary at the age of 18 where she met Bill, who shared her life until his passing in 2002. She was a long serving employee with Crosland Peacock Insurance Adjusters in Calgary, as a secretary and office manager, while raising a family of six children. Bunny and Bill moved to Didsbury in 1996 and made it their home. An avid Flames and Stampeders fan, she took great joy in their achievements and great sorrow in their few missteps, but she took far greater joy in the accomplishments and missteps of her family. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Didsbury Bethany Care Center for the extraordinary level of care they provided Bunny. They are truly an amazing and caring group of people. She is survived by 6 loving children Scott Burrell of Calgary AB; Tammy Cave of Calgary AB; Tracy Deroo of Christina Lake, BC; Bob Burrell of Parksville BC; Richard Burrell of Ladysmith, BC; Bill Burrell of Abbotsford BC; 3 loving sisters Barb Mraz of Calgary; Shirley Rutherford of Red Deer; Sandy Wendel of Calgary; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Bunny was predeceased by her husband Bill and her parents, Harlan and Marie. An Open House Reception will be held on June 8, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the main atrium at the Didsbury Bethany Care Centre, 1194 Kildeer Close, Didsbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Didsbury Bethany Care Centre, Box 459, Didsbury, AB T0M 0W0. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Didsbury entrusted with arrangements. 403-335-4773 www.heartlandfuneralservices.com
Published in Mountain View Gazette from May 31 to June 21, 2019