Christa Kammrath-Bartels
July 11, 1932 – March 21, 2019
"A limb has fallen from the family tree
that says "Grieve not for me.
Remember the best times,
the laughter, the song,
the good life I lived,
while I was strong".
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11am at Faith Lutheran Church, Sundre. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Bentley Care Centre, Bentley Alberta
Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Old
entrusted with arrangements.
403-507-8610
www.heartlandfuneralservices.com
Heartland Funeral Services Ltd.
5226 46 St.
Olds, AB T4H 1B8
403 507 8610
Published in Mountain View Gazette from Mar. 29 to Apr. 20, 2019