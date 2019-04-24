Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLAUDE CHARLES TRENHOLM. View Sign Service Information Heartland Funeral Services Ltd. 5226 46 St. Olds , AB T4H 1B8 (403)-507-8610 Obituary

TRENHOLM

Claude Charles Trenholm passed away peacefully at the Red Deer Regional Hospital during sunrise April 20, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Claude was born July 22, 1932 in Didsbury to Clifford and Vietta Trenholm. He attended school at Mona & Huntcliffe Schools east of Olds. He continued onto Olds College to study agriculture. After graduating, he began his lifelong passion of farming on the homestead of his father east of Didsbury/Olds until he retired in 2001. Claude married his British bride, Rita on November 28, 1958. He was extremely proud of Rita and how fast she converted herself to a life on the farm in the Canadian prairies. Claude served on many community boards and associations; Crossroads Gas Co-Op, Olds College Alumni, Mountain View Hall Board, Anglican Church Board Warden and REA to name a few. St. John's Anglican Church played a huge role in Claude's life and he was a member for many years. Claude was a very peaceful, grateful, strong and resilient man that worked a hard, honest life. He shall be missed by all who knew him and worked alongside him. The family is very grateful for the compassionate care he received in the Bentley Seniors Care Facility, Mount View Senior's Lodge and the Red Deer Hospital Palliative Care. Thank you to all the friends and neighbors who frequently visited him. He truly was a special, kind man and was wealthy in patience and compassion. His legacy shall live on in his 3 children John (Mary) Trenholm, Anne Clarke, Kathryn (Allen) Kessler; his pride and joy were his 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A Graveside Service was held on Friday April 26, 2019 at the Olds Cemetery followed by an Open House at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #105, Olds. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Red Deer Hospital Palliative Care. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Olds entrusted with arrangements. 403-507-8610

TRENHOLMClaude Charles Trenholm passed away peacefully at the Red Deer Regional Hospital during sunrise April 20, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Claude was born July 22, 1932 in Didsbury to Clifford and Vietta Trenholm. He attended school at Mona & Huntcliffe Schools east of Olds. He continued onto Olds College to study agriculture. After graduating, he began his lifelong passion of farming on the homestead of his father east of Didsbury/Olds until he retired in 2001. Claude married his British bride, Rita on November 28, 1958. He was extremely proud of Rita and how fast she converted herself to a life on the farm in the Canadian prairies. Claude served on many community boards and associations; Crossroads Gas Co-Op, Olds College Alumni, Mountain View Hall Board, Anglican Church Board Warden and REA to name a few. St. John's Anglican Church played a huge role in Claude's life and he was a member for many years. Claude was a very peaceful, grateful, strong and resilient man that worked a hard, honest life. He shall be missed by all who knew him and worked alongside him. The family is very grateful for the compassionate care he received in the Bentley Seniors Care Facility, Mount View Senior's Lodge and the Red Deer Hospital Palliative Care. Thank you to all the friends and neighbors who frequently visited him. He truly was a special, kind man and was wealthy in patience and compassion. His legacy shall live on in his 3 children John (Mary) Trenholm, Anne Clarke, Kathryn (Allen) Kessler; his pride and joy were his 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A Graveside Service was held on Friday April 26, 2019 at the Olds Cemetery followed by an Open House at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #105, Olds. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Red Deer Hospital Palliative Care. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Olds entrusted with arrangements. 403-507-8610 www.heartlandfuneralservices.com Published in Mountain View Gazette from Apr. 24 to May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Mountain View Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close