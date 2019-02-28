KILGOUR
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLAUDETTE LISE KILGOUR.
Claudette Lise Kilgour passed away peasefully at her home in Bearberry surrounded by her family on February 23, 2019 at the age of 78 years. In keeping with her wishes there will be no service. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Sundre entrusted with arrangements. 403-638-4393. www.heartlandfuneralservices.com
Heartland Funeral Services Ltd.
5226 46 St.
Olds, AB T4H 1B8
403 507 8610
Published in Mountain View Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 22, 2019