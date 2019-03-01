Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID BUECKERT. View Sign

BUECKERT

David Bueckert, 79, of Didsbury, AB, went to be with his Lord on February 22nd, 2019 as a result of complications from surgery. David was born on November 8, 1939 to Abraham and Susan in Osler, SK. He was the youngest of 10 children. He was 19 years old when he married the love of his life, Nettie Hiebert on October 24, 1959. He worked various construction jobs until 1972 when he started driving a mixer truck for Lafarge Concrete which he enjoyed for the next 37 years until he retired and they moved to Didsbury, AB to be closer to their children. David and Nettie have four remaining children Rita(Don)McGregor of Calgary, AB; Doreen(John)Beaupre of Penticton, BC; Gordon(Diane)Bueckert of Olds, AB and Timothy(Shannon)Bueckert of Calgary, AB along with seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, all 10 of his siblings and one son, Geoffrey Bueckert. David was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a quiet, kindhearted, soft-spoken man who loved the Lord and his family. He especially enjoyed watching hockey and football cheering for the Oilers and the Roughriders. Memorial service was at First Baptist Church in Olds, AB, 5005-53 Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Ethnos Canada/New Tribes Mission c/o 'The Ospina Family', Box 707 Durham, ON N0G 1R0 Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Olds entrusted with arrangements. 403-507-8610

BUECKERTDavid Bueckert, 79, of Didsbury, AB, went to be with his Lord on February 22nd, 2019 as a result of complications from surgery. David was born on November 8, 1939 to Abraham and Susan in Osler, SK. He was the youngest of 10 children. He was 19 years old when he married the love of his life, Nettie Hiebert on October 24, 1959. He worked various construction jobs until 1972 when he started driving a mixer truck for Lafarge Concrete which he enjoyed for the next 37 years until he retired and they moved to Didsbury, AB to be closer to their children. David and Nettie have four remaining children Rita(Don)McGregor of Calgary, AB; Doreen(John)Beaupre of Penticton, BC; Gordon(Diane)Bueckert of Olds, AB and Timothy(Shannon)Bueckert of Calgary, AB along with seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, all 10 of his siblings and one son, Geoffrey Bueckert. David was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a quiet, kindhearted, soft-spoken man who loved the Lord and his family. He especially enjoyed watching hockey and football cheering for the Oilers and the Roughriders. Memorial service was at First Baptist Church in Olds, AB, 5005-53 Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Ethnos Canada/New Tribes Mission c/o 'The Ospina Family', Box 707 Durham, ON N0G 1R0 Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Olds entrusted with arrangements. 403-507-8610 www.heartlandfuneralservices.com Funeral Home Heartland Funeral Services Ltd.

5226 46 St.

Olds , AB T4H 1B8

403 507 8610 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Mountain View Gazette from Mar. 1 to Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Mountain View Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close