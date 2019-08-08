CORNFORTH, Delbert
Del Cornforth passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the age of 79 years. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Dorothy; children, Leeanne, Kelly (Janice) and Darren; grandchildren, Courtney (Curt), Tammy (Reed), and Colter (Jenna); great grandchild, Cain; brother, Ben (Win); sister, Kathy (Jack); and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Del's working life was in various avenues of construction but his heart was truly with family, ranching and the great outdoors.
Del was predeceased by his first wife, Dee; his parents; sisters, Ruby, Jean, Clara, Lavina, Elaine, and Lorraine; brothers, Sidney, Joe, Ivan and Dave; great granddaughter, Clara Dee. A private family service will be held. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.
Published in Mountain View Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 29, 2019