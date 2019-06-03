Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DIAN MABEL "HUGGA-WUGGA" (THOMSON) LAYTON. View Sign Obituary

Dian Mabel Layton (nee Thomson) (affectionately known as Hugga-Wugga) of Red Deer, Alberta, passed away in her home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 65. Dian was born June 4, 1953 in Olds, Alberta.

Dian was a pastor, storyteller, song-writer, playwright, punster and author. Her written works include the Two Princesses, Oooky Pooky Spooky Fear, Soldiers With Little Feet and the SEEKER stories. Dian wanted children to really get to KNOW King Jesus, not just know ABOUT him. She believed God likes using LITTLE people to do BIG things, and she built faith, character and confidence in countless kids. Her 43 year career equipping children and families continues to shape generations.

Dian met her future husband, Barry Layton, through her volunteer ministry at Michener Centre in Red Deer, where Barry worked as a chaplain. They married June 14, 1986.

Dian loved her boys and any chance to help plan their travel adventures, many of which kept her praying! Her boys remember each day with their mom being a day with royalty.

Dian was predeceased by her parents Wylie (2008) and Helen Thomson (2000), parents-in-law James (1994) and Dora Layton (2003), nephew Jason (1987), great-niece Melissa (1998), sister-in-law Merlene (2002), nephew-in-law Daniel (2014), brother-in-law Rick (2015) and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.

Mourning her passing are her husband Barry of Red Deer, their two sons, Benjamin and Johnathan of Calgary, brother Jim Thomson of Olds, sister Mary (Robert) Deisman of Olds, sister Florence Thomson of Olds, brother Brian (Connie) Thomson of Red Deer, brother-in-law Gordon (Patricia) Layton of Edmonton, nieces and nephews Bradley (Jodi), Jeffery (Jessica), Joy (JD), Ryan (Sarah), Karissa (Garrick), Brayden (Candace), niece-in-law Jennifer (Joseph), niece-in-law Heather (Troy), and many great-nieces and nephews.

Dian's family sincerely thanks Dr. M. Maree, as well as the many oncologists, specialists and nurses who helped in her fight, and the staff at Red Deer Bremner Ave Community Health Centre.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Home of Hope, www.homeofhope.ca, a non-profit organization founded by Dian's brother Brian, helping international desperate children and widows.

A public service will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 1:00pm, at Home Church in Red Deer. Private interment at Hainstock Cemetery, west of Olds, Alberta.



Dian's written resources and music are available at

Dian Mabel Layton (nee Thomson) (affectionately known as Hugga-Wugga) of Red Deer, Alberta, passed away in her home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 65. Dian was born June 4, 1953 in Olds, Alberta.Dian was a pastor, storyteller, song-writer, playwright, punster and author. Her written works include the Two Princesses, Oooky Pooky Spooky Fear, Soldiers With Little Feet and the SEEKER stories. Dian wanted children to really get to KNOW King Jesus, not just know ABOUT him. She believed God likes using LITTLE people to do BIG things, and she built faith, character and confidence in countless kids. Her 43 year career equipping children and families continues to shape generations.Dian met her future husband, Barry Layton, through her volunteer ministry at Michener Centre in Red Deer, where Barry worked as a chaplain. They married June 14, 1986.Dian loved her boys and any chance to help plan their travel adventures, many of which kept her praying! Her boys remember each day with their mom being a day with royalty.Dian was predeceased by her parents Wylie (2008) and Helen Thomson (2000), parents-in-law James (1994) and Dora Layton (2003), nephew Jason (1987), great-niece Melissa (1998), sister-in-law Merlene (2002), nephew-in-law Daniel (2014), brother-in-law Rick (2015) and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.Mourning her passing are her husband Barry of Red Deer, their two sons, Benjamin and Johnathan of Calgary, brother Jim Thomson of Olds, sister Mary (Robert) Deisman of Olds, sister Florence Thomson of Olds, brother Brian (Connie) Thomson of Red Deer, brother-in-law Gordon (Patricia) Layton of Edmonton, nieces and nephews Bradley (Jodi), Jeffery (Jessica), Joy (JD), Ryan (Sarah), Karissa (Garrick), Brayden (Candace), niece-in-law Jennifer (Joseph), niece-in-law Heather (Troy), and many great-nieces and nephews.Dian's family sincerely thanks Dr. M. Maree, as well as the many oncologists, specialists and nurses who helped in her fight, and the staff at Red Deer Bremner Ave Community Health Centre.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Home of Hope, www.homeofhope.ca, a non-profit organization founded by Dian's brother Brian, helping international desperate children and widows.A public service will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 1:00pm, at Home Church in Red Deer. Private interment at Hainstock Cemetery, west of Olds, Alberta.Dian's written resources and music are available at www.dianlayton.com. Published in Mountain View Gazette from June 3 to June 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Mountain View Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close