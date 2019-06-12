Fifield, Donald Henry
Aug 8, 1941-June 5,2019
Don was an avid outdoorsman that loved children and pets. He was creative, innovative, and a hard-worker. He loved to sing, laugh and have others do the same thing. Survived by his loving wife Carol, children Teena and her son Mike, Fiona (Kyle) and Craig (Veronika) A celebration of life will be held from 1:30-4:00 PM on June 11, 2019 at Wolf Creek Community Church, 4110AB-12 Lacombe, Ab, Canada
Published in Mountain View Gazette from June 12 to July 3, 2019