Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD JOHN ROBERTSON. View Sign Service Information Personal Alternative Funeral Service 12 East Lake Way N.E. Airdrie , AB T4A 2J3 (403)-216-5111 Obituary

ROBERTSON, Donald

August 23, 2019





Donald John Robertson passed peacefully from this life at age 87 on Friday, August 23,



2019. He is lovingly remembered by his devoted wife, Evelyn, and his loving children,



Doug (Kathy), Sheryl (Harry), Kevin (Marilyn), Patti (Allan); his brother, Gordon (Trudy);



12 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Donald was predeceased by his



parents, Alex and Ethel.



Don farmed beside the Dogpound Creek, first with his dad, then in partnership with



Gordon and cousin Howie, and later with son Doug and grandson Michael. Don was



the first chairman of the Olds College Board, a Nuffield scholar, a life-long learner, a



mentor for many agricultural trainees from overseas, and a skilled woodworker. Don



attended the United Church his whole life, first at Westcott, then in Carstairs. He



loved music and sang with his dad, brother, and cousin in a quartet, and with the



Stampede City Chorus for many years. Thank you to the Didsbury hospital and nurses



there who attended Don with care and compassion in his last days. Don's Celebration



of Life will be at the Cremona Congregational Church, 202 - 2 St.W, Cremona, AB



on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 2 pm. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.

ROBERTSON, DonaldAugust 23, 2019Donald John Robertson passed peacefully from this life at age 87 on Friday, August 23,2019. He is lovingly remembered by his devoted wife, Evelyn, and his loving children,Doug (Kathy), Sheryl (Harry), Kevin (Marilyn), Patti (Allan); his brother, Gordon (Trudy);12 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Donald was predeceased by hisparents, Alex and Ethel.Don farmed beside the Dogpound Creek, first with his dad, then in partnership withGordon and cousin Howie, and later with son Doug and grandson Michael. Don wasthe first chairman of the Olds College Board, a Nuffield scholar, a life-long learner, amentor for many agricultural trainees from overseas, and a skilled woodworker. Donattended the United Church his whole life, first at Westcott, then in Carstairs. Heloved music and sang with his dad, brother, and cousin in a quartet, and with theStampede City Chorus for many years. Thank you to the Didsbury hospital and nursesthere who attended Don with care and compassion in his last days. Don's Celebrationof Life will be at the Cremona Congregational Church, 202 - 2 St.W, Cremona, ABon Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 2 pm. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca. Published in Mountain View Gazette from Aug. 29 to Sept. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Mountain View Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close