DONALD JOHN ROBERTSON

Guest Book
Service Information
Personal Alternative Funeral Service
12 East Lake Way N.E.
Airdrie, AB
T4A 2J3
(403)-216-5111
Obituary

ROBERTSON, Donald
August 23, 2019


Donald John Robertson passed peacefully from this life at age 87 on Friday, August 23,

2019. He is lovingly remembered by his devoted wife, Evelyn, and his loving children,

Doug (Kathy), Sheryl (Harry), Kevin (Marilyn), Patti (Allan); his brother, Gordon (Trudy);

12 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Donald was predeceased by his

parents, Alex and Ethel.

Don farmed beside the Dogpound Creek, first with his dad, then in partnership with

Gordon and cousin Howie, and later with son Doug and grandson Michael. Don was

the first chairman of the Olds College Board, a Nuffield scholar, a life-long learner, a

mentor for many agricultural trainees from overseas, and a skilled woodworker. Don

attended the United Church his whole life, first at Westcott, then in Carstairs. He

loved music and sang with his dad, brother, and cousin in a quartet, and with the

Stampede City Chorus for many years. Thank you to the Didsbury hospital and nurses

there who attended Don with care and compassion in his last days. Don's Celebration

of Life will be at the Cremona Congregational Church, 202 - 2 St.W, Cremona, AB

on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 2 pm. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.
Published in Mountain View Gazette from Aug. 29 to Sept. 20, 2019
