ROBERTSON, Donald
August 23, 2019
Donald John Robertson passed peacefully from this life at age 87 on Friday, August 23,
2019. He is lovingly remembered by his devoted wife, Evelyn, and his loving children,
Doug (Kathy), Sheryl (Harry), Kevin (Marilyn), Patti (Allan); his brother, Gordon (Trudy);
12 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Donald was predeceased by his
parents, Alex and Ethel.
Don farmed beside the Dogpound Creek, first with his dad, then in partnership with
Gordon and cousin Howie, and later with son Doug and grandson Michael. Don was
the first chairman of the Olds College Board, a Nuffield scholar, a life-long learner, a
mentor for many agricultural trainees from overseas, and a skilled woodworker. Don
attended the United Church his whole life, first at Westcott, then in Carstairs. He
loved music and sang with his dad, brother, and cousin in a quartet, and with the
Stampede City Chorus for many years. Thank you to the Didsbury hospital and nurses
there who attended Don with care and compassion in his last days. Don's Celebration
of Life will be at the Cremona Congregational Church, 202 - 2 St.W, Cremona, AB
on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 2 pm. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.
Published in Mountain View Gazette from Aug. 29 to Sept. 20, 2019