Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD PETER FRITZ. View Sign Obituary

Donald Peter Fritz passed away peacefully on October 16th, 2019 at his 'home' at Seasons Encore at the age of 87. Although optimum health was not his to enjoy for the past 9 years, his death came quickly.

He was born on December 11, 1931 in Shaunavon Saskatchewan the only child to Ina (Martinen) and Peter Fritz. He attended school in Shaunavon, St. Theresa's in Medicine Hat and completed two years at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon in Engineering. He began his work life as a surveyor and spent some time in the Queen Charlotte Islands.

He met the love of his life, really, Sheila McPherson and they were married in 1959 in Sheila's home town of Wawota Saskatchewan. They spent their early years in Calgary, where Kathy, Ronn and Karen were all born, and then began the life of moving around being employed by Shell Canada. Heather was born while the family was in Estevan, Saskatchewan and later Krista in Olds.

Don loved fishing, camping, reading, travelling, challenging others, and all types of creating from building homes to theatre sets. While Don enjoyed his work with Shell, he was happy to retire at the age of 55 and embrace a short time consulting. His love of music took him to join the church choir, where he made some very special friendships and memories. This then led to an amazing few years in musical theatre where he embraced the characters he played with joy, commitment and enthusiasm.



Throughout his life he demonstrated his commitment to his family and community. He offered his time and energy in service in a variety of ways including Olds Kiwanis, Olds Municipal Library, a Councillor at the Town of Olds, parish council at St. Stephens, where he was involved in the building of the new Catholic Church.

He will be remembered for his quick wit, his creative vision, his community leadership, his acting and singing voice and love of family.

He will be lovingly remembered by his many friends and his family: his wife Sheila, and his 5 children: Kathy (Al) Kemmere,-(son Dan (Jana), daughters Ashleigh McDonald (Rich), Chelsea Burge (Jesse). Ronn Fritz, (Sons Gus and Anders), Karen (Mark) Cresswell,-(Daughters Anna, Lauren) (Heather (Ben) Venneman,-(Daughters Breana, Meghan and Kaitlyn) and Krista (Neil) Barclay, (Children Graham and Meredith), and 7 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his Dad in 1963, and his Mom in 2013.

Funeral services for Don will be held at St. Stephen's Parish on Monday October 28th @ 11:00 am with a lunch in the Parish hall to follow. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Olds & District Hospice Society.

Published in Mountain View Gazette from Oct. 21 to Nov. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Mountain View Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close