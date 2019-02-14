Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EMMELIA "EMILY" HAGER GILL NEUFELD. View Sign

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Emmelia "Emily" Hager Gill Neufeld, on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the age of 100.5 years.

Emily was born on July 11, 1918 to Karl and Elizabeth Hager in Surprise, Saskatchewan. She was the sixth of eight children. Three years after her father passed away in 1934, her mother moved the family to Torrington, Alberta. Emily worked for several local farm families while in Torrington, doing housekeeping, cooking, and other various chores. Through a series of events, she met Rueben Gill and they married on December 31, 1938. Rueben and Emily added to their family in 1942 with son Gordon, in 1943 with daughter Gloria, and son Leslie in 1954.

In 1988 she and Rueben celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. He later passed away in 1990. Emily then moved to Olds and in 1993, she married Neil Neufeld. They lived in Olds for a number of years until health concerns made it necessary to move to Aspen Lodge in Didsbury, then to Bethany in Airdrie. After Neil's passing in 2012, Emily moved back to Olds into the Mountain View Lodge, where she enjoyed the last six and a half years of her life. She had many friends at the Lodge and loved the staff. Following a brief illness, she passed away at the Olds Hospital.

Through the years, Emily was very involved in her local church and had a passion for music. Music was a very important part of her life, playing the Hawaiian guitar and acoustic guitar. She would also play her Omnichord at church, Lodge, and Hospital services on occasion. Even at her 100th birthday party, she played with her three children.

Emily will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful homemaker, a great cook; for her hospitality; and as a warm and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. Emily is survived by sons, Gordon (Artha Lee) Gill and Les (Staci) Gill, daughter Gloria (Harvey) Banek, eight grandchildren and their spouses, twenty-six great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren. She is also survived by stepchildren Bev (Ernie) Batton, Gerald Neufeld, Adrian (Suzi) Neufeld, Neila (Ken) Lehman, Rodney (Laurie) Neufeld, and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.

Emily was predeceased by her first husband, Ruben Gill, and her second husband Neil Neufeld, her mother and father, all of her sisters and their spouses, granddaughter Virginia Gill, great granddaughter Jordan Marshall, stepsons Stephen and Lee Neufeld, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Interment took place February 16, 2019 at Olds Cemetery. A memorial service was held Monday, February 18, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Ed Furst.

In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes can be made to https://homeofhope.ca/.

Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Olds entrusted with arrangements. 403-507-8610.

