ERIC ALLEN

September 6, 1934 – April 6, 2019



The community is in shock over the sudden passing of Eric Allen.

Eric was born on September 6, 1934, and passed away suddenly on April 6, 2019.

Eric married the love of his life, Margaret, on May 1, 1961. He came to the Olds area in 1963, working first for Murray Dodd. After 17 years, he moved on to run a cattle trucking outfit for another 17 years. Eric continued to work at odd jobs until his failing eyesight forced his into retirement. He enjoyed spending many hours at auction sales following his retirement.

Eric spent many summers riding horses at Ya Ha Tinda Ranch.

Eric's family was his pride. He is survived by his wife Margaret of 57 years. His family Bill, Gord, Bev, Susie, Sam and their spouses; his 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, and 3 more on the way; and his special friend Barb and her family.

A celebration of life was held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Olds Legion Br#105, Olds, Alberta. Donations in memory of Eric may be made to the Mount View Riding Association, STARS or Charity of Choice. West View Funeral Services, Olds, entrusted with arrangements. 403-556-6576.

5303-50 Ave.

Olds , AB T4H 1P5

