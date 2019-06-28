HORVATH
Ethel Horvath passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019 at the Bethany Care Centre, Didsbury at the age of 86 years. She enjoyed her cats, farm life and her flower gardens. Ethel will be lovingly remembered by her children Glen (Carolyn) Horvath, Ray (Cheryl) Horvath, Gay-Lynn (Ron) Hettinger; grandchildren Troy, Travis, Miranda and Jared; great-grandchilden; and niece Ilona Berbekar. She was predeceased by her husband John, her parents Louie and Mari and her sister Rose. In keeping with her wishes, no funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to Cochrane SPCA, Tails to Tell Cat Rescue or by adopting a cat. The family would like to extend their sincere thank you to all of the staff at Bethany Care Centre, Didsbury for the exceptional care and support. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Didsbury entrusted with arrangements. 403-335-4773 www.heartlandfuneralservices.com
Published in Mountain View Gazette from June 28 to July 19, 2019