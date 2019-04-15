Neufeld, Frank
|
1924 - 2019
Frank Neufeld, was born on November 30, 1924 in Didsbury, AB and passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Olds, AB. Lovingly remembered and missed by his wife, Susanna; children, Murray (Heidie), Brian (Char), Maxine (Peter); grandchildren, Shauna (Duane), Nathan (Candace), Cory (Dana), Reg (Lindsey), Tessa, Kelsey, Shane (Jenna); great grandchildren, Emily, Brennan, Noah, Ambrose, Oscar, Reuben, Sabrina, Audyn and the Chanthavong family. Survived by siblings, Dave (Martha), John (Selma), Leonard (Ann), Esther (Alex) and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, CA and Margaret (Giesbrecht) Neufeld; brothers, Ben, Erdman, Henry and Reuben; sister, Frieda; brothers-in-law Andrew, Henry and Abe; sisters-in-law, Edna, Olga and Ellen. Frank Neufeld was a quiet humble man who will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life was held at Bergthal Mennonite Church in Didsbury, AB on April 1, 2019. Donations in Frank's memory may be made to MCC, 210, 2946 – 32 Street NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 6J7 or Canadian Foodgrains Bank, P.O. Box 767, Winnipeg, MB R3C 2L4. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.
