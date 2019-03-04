Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRED HUIZING. View Sign

Fred Huizing

February 25, 2019

Fred Huizing peacefully passed over

to heaven on February 25, to be

with His Lord and Redeemer, Jesus

Christ. Born in the Netherlands

on January 2, 1933. Fred married

Anna in 1958 and together they

had 6 children. Anna was a tower of strength and grace

and always faithfully stood beside him. Sensing a call

to Canada in 1975, he sold his home and business and

moved his family to begin a new chapter in their lives.

In 1978 Fred made the life changing decision to make

Jesus Lord over his life, his family and business, based

on Joshua 24:15 "…but as for me and my house, we

will serve the LORD." He became a giver, giving at any

opportunity that presented itself worthwhile. His family

was blessed by his counsel, support and encouragement

and we have all prospered because of him. Today all

his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are

serving the Lord. While the sorrow is real, we know that

death is not the final answer. He left this earth peacefully,

with excitement in his spirit, knowing that he will see

Jesus - the One Who saved Him and gave him such

a legacy. A celebration of Fred's life will take place on

Tuesday, March 5 at 3:00 PM at Impact Life Church |

