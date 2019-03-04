Fred Huizing
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRED HUIZING.
February 25, 2019
Fred Huizing peacefully passed over
to heaven on February 25, to be
with His Lord and Redeemer, Jesus
Christ. Born in the Netherlands
on January 2, 1933. Fred married
Anna in 1958 and together they
had 6 children. Anna was a tower of strength and grace
and always faithfully stood beside him. Sensing a call
to Canada in 1975, he sold his home and business and
moved his family to begin a new chapter in their lives.
In 1978 Fred made the life changing decision to make
Jesus Lord over his life, his family and business, based
on Joshua 24:15 "…but as for me and my house, we
will serve the LORD." He became a giver, giving at any
opportunity that presented itself worthwhile. His family
was blessed by his counsel, support and encouragement
and we have all prospered because of him. Today all
his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are
serving the Lord. While the sorrow is real, we know that
death is not the final answer. He left this earth peacefully,
with excitement in his spirit, knowing that he will see
Jesus - the One Who saved Him and gave him such
a legacy. A celebration of Fred's life will take place on
Tuesday, March 5 at 3:00 PM at Impact Life Church |
5833-53 Avenue | Red Deer | Alberta.
Published in Mountain View Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 25, 2019