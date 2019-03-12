HOBBY, Georgina (Jean) (nee Myer)
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGINA "JEAN" (MYER) HOBBY.
January 14th, 1936 - March 7th, 2019
On March 7th, 2019 Mom passed away peacefully. A loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. She touched many lives and will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her loving husband, Delaware (Del); daughter, Brenda and husband Ron; stepchildren, Marilyn (Brian), Sherry, Morley (Susan); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and three brothers.
A drop-in Celebration of Life will be held at the Carstairs Half Century Club, 1137 Osler Street, Carstairs, AB on March 23rd, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm.
Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.
Personal Alternative Funeral Service
12 East Lake Way N.E.
Airdrie, AB T4A 2J3
(403) 216-5111
Published in Mountain View Gazette from Mar. 12 to Apr. 3, 2019