Service Information Heartland Funeral Services Ltd. 5226 46 St. Olds , AB T4H 1B8 (403)-507-8610 Obituary

ZUCHT

Gert was born and grew up on the farm in Bittern Lake to Amalia and Otto Metzker and was the youngest daughter in a family of five. In 1957, she married her high school sweetheart Ron Zucht and their daughter Lori Bryan was born soon after. They moved to Whitecourt where their second daughter Shelley Zucht-Shorter was born. The family later moved to Olds and Gert started working at the Auction Mart. She was so great at her job that she was approached by the owner of Don's World Travel to work as a travel agent, where she spent the next 27 years, eventually buying the business. Her agency soon became a popular hotspot for friends and airline reps coming through town to meet up after work for a drink or two. Gert was passionate about travel and her career allowed her to explore the world. She especially loved her annual winter vacations in Maui with friends and trips to New Zealand to visit Shelley, Andrew and new baby Molly. She was so proud of her grandsons Nathan and Tyler and loved hearing about their crazy antics. But her greatest joy came from having her friends over for dinner parties, she was famous for being a fabulous cook and hostess and everyone wanted to come to Gert's house. Gert was one of those rare souls who brought happiness and joy into the lives of everyone she touched and we are all so blessed to have known and loved her. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, mentor, role model, rum pourer and friend. Gert, you will be missed, but never, ever forgotten. Funeral services were held on Friday June 28, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Pastor John Lentz officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the charity of choice. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Olds entrusted with arrangements. 403-507-8610

