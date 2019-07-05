Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GREGORY VERNON MEEK. View Sign Obituary

Gregory Vernon Meek

It is with great sadness that we, the family of Gregory Vernon Meek, announce his passing on Saturday, June 22 at the age of sixty-one years old. Greg will be lovingly remembered by his wife Yolanda, sons Darren (Blayne), Ashlyn & Cole; Andrew (Brianna); Matthew(Kasey); Justin (Lisa); step-children Shannon (Andrew) Carter & Beckett; Jody (Kristy) Wyatt, Finn, Tegan, Petra. Greg was predeceased by his brother Brian Meek.

He will be lovingly missed by his parents Vern & Dora Meek, sister-in-law Marie Meek, brother Terry Meek (Cheryl Bernard) and sister Andrea (Geoff) Cox - as well as many other family and friends.

Greg loved living each moment to the fullest and helping other people. In 2000, after working on the family farm in Acme, Greg ventured to Smithfields in Milford, Utah. He completed his schooling in Agricultural Animal Sciences with honors at Southern Utah University while working in Milford. Greg and Yolanda took the opportunity to work in Romania for 3 years, making many friends along the way and even having a small Hamlet in Romania named "Meekville" after Greg stepped in to help save the small town. While in Romania Greg also "acquired" a PhD in Astrophysics! They landed back in Yuma, Colorado where Greg worked as complex manager until his retirement this year. He loved his job and was honored with the Operations Excellence Award in 2016.

Greg enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time in the outdoors with his boys – as well as the occasional Buffalo Stampede in the casino. Many memorable moments and stories by the fire at Ernie and Gretha's farm will live forever and be cherished greatly by all.

When not working Greg enjoyed travelling with Yolanda to many interesting places, but his favorite was his trip to Bora Bora just 3 weeks after his cancer surgery - he never let cancer take over his life; he continued to live each moment with as much zest as he could muster right to the end.

Greg made friends easily and enjoyed sharing his knowledge and friendship.

Greg was supported through his diagnosis and fight against cancer by his loving wife Yolanda and his guardian angel sister, Andrea, family and friends. Yolanda fulfilled Greg's last wish of dying at home in her loving arms. Thank you for loving Greg, Yolanda.

A celebration of life will be held in Carstairs at "The Half Century Club" 1139 Osler St. on July 28, 2019 from 2-4pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Alberta Cancer Foundation.



