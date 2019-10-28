JEPSON, Harold
September 1, 1931 – Preston Lancashire, England
October 23, 2019 – Calgary, Alberta
It is with great sadness that we announce that Harold, our father, friend and mentor passed peacefully away in his sleep on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the age of 88 years.
Harold loved to converse with everyone he met, in Spanish, English or French whether it be during his over thirteen, eight hundred kilometre Camino treks or looking out his condo window overlooking the Bow River while sipping scotch with his many friends and family.
Harold is survived by beloved Irene Pearce, children, Nancy, David, Chris, Helen, Jim, and Steven; along with a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as the mother of his children and good friend Ruth.
Funeral Services will be held at McINNIS & HOLLOWAY (Park Memorial, 5008 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary, AB) on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Reception to follow in the Hospitality Centre at the Funeral Home. Condolences may be forwarded through www.McInnisandHolloway.com. Absolutely no flowers at all, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Mustard Seed Street Ministry, 102 – 11 Avenue S.E., Calgary, AB T2G 0X5 Telephone: (403) 269-1319, www.theseed.ca.
A tree will be planted in living memory of Harold Jepson. McInnis and Holloway Funeral Homes, Park Memorial, 5008 Elbow Drive S.W., Calgary, AB T2S 2L5, Telephone: 403-243-8200.
Published in Mountain View Gazette from Oct. 28 to Nov. 19, 2019