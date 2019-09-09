Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARRY ALFRED CONNOLLY. View Sign Obituary

Harry Connolly 1928-2019 Harry Alfred Connolly, age 91, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019. Harry was born on 31 August 1928 in Grimsby, England to Henry and Doris Connolly. His family immigrated to Eastern Canada during the Second Great War, soon after moving to the near untamed wilds of Western Alberta. Harry wore many hats: He was an adventurer, making his start by packing supplies through the Rockies before the Trans-Canada highway existed; he was a hero, helping others in ski patrol, working his way up to senior ski-patroller for Western Canada; he was disciplined, spending several years in the Canadian Militia; he was a scholar, becoming a self-taught architect, designing some of the most well-loved buildings in the Calgary/Cochrane area, playing an integral role in the Anchorage and Salt Lake City Olympic bids as well as doing a considerable amount of work for the Morley and Blood tribes. A gentleman, a cowboy, and an environmentalist (before there even was such a thing), Harry was a dreamer, but more than anything, he was a lover of all living things (but horses, dogs and cats most of all!). He was a man who was both ahead of his time and of his time, and someone who lived life to its fullest with so many stories that people regarded him as the man "I wish I knew better". Having been married to Liz and Brenda, Harry was a loving father to Kate, Alex, Don, Michael, and Kiri; grandfather to Jennifer, Scott, Max and Sean; and great-grandfather to Claire and Audrey. His family also includes his brother Bruce, Sandy and his many friends in Sundre, a town that he loved. He leaves a lasting legacy and will be missed.



A celebration of his life will be held at 1:30PM on Sunday, 15 September 2019 at the Royal Canadian Legion, branch 223 in Sundre, AB. Harry asked that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Royal Canadian Legion.

