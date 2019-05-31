Bundschoks, Heidi
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Heidi Bundschoks on Tuesday, May 21,2019 at 53 years of age.
Heidi will be lovingly and forever remembered by her parents, Heinz and Anne Bundschoks; sister, Audrey (Steve) Bingham and her beloved nephew Braxton, as well as extended family and dear friends.
Heidi was raised in Water Valley and enjoyed country living. Her horses were her love and passion.
She began her teaching career at U of A, then decided to teach abroad for numerous years including in China, Korea, and Mexico.
Heidi returned home and got her Masters Degree in TESL from U of C. She taught at both Columbia College and Oxford Seminars. She especially loved to teach students to line dance and participate in Calgary Stampede festivities.
At Heidi's request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Heidi's memory to The Heart and Stroke Foundation., #200, 119 14 St NW, Calgary, AB T2N 1Z6.
To view and share photos, condolences and stories of Heidi, please visit www.choicememorial.com.
Published in Mountain View Gazette from May 31 to June 21, 2019