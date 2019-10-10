LEHDER, Heinz Walter
1944 – 2019
Heinz Walter Lehder of Olds, AB passed peacefully away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 just shy of his 75 birthday from prostate cancer.
Heinz was born in Wangen/Allg, Germany September 27, 1944. He came to Canada at the age of 20, settling first in Toronto, ON, Chilliwack, BC, Banff, AB then finally retiring to Olds, AB.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years Phyllis Horpenuk; daughter Juliette Lehder (Bill); daughter Sonya (Craig Hill); grandson Cohen; step-daughter Joy (Ray Cavin – the son he never had and loyal friend); grandsons Liam and Matthew; step-daughter Tricia (Chris Hernes) Brooklyn, Chloe and Brody; and sister-in-law Nancy Horpenuk. He was predeceased by his remarkable 94 year old mother-in-law Sophie Horpenuk in April 2019. He is also survived by an older sister Christel Roth of Germany and various nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and no service was requested.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations being made in Heinz's memory to his favourite charity, World Vision.
Messages of remembrance may be left for the family at www.southcalgaryfuneralcentre.ca
Published in Mountain View Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 31, 2019