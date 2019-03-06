Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HERBERT THEODORE ROTT. View Sign

ROTT, Herbert

1934 - 2019



Herbert Theodore Rott was born May 11, 1934 to Bertha and Christian Rott in Forestburg, Alberta. He passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the age of 84 years, following a six month long battle with cancer in the Olds Hospital. Herb was the second of 4 sons growing up on his parents farm south of Killam, AB.

July 1, 1961 Herb married Grace Freadrich. In the late '60's Herb returned to the Killam area with his family to his roots of farming. Here he raised his family and established many friendships through family, church involvement and business relations. In April 1998 him and Grace sold the farm and retired to Olds.

Herb is survived by his wife, Grace of Olds, AB, daughters; Melody Rutherford (Tom) of Beaumont, AB, Glenda Bayes (Harold) of Trochu, AB; chosen son Troy Waddell (Kim) of Camrose, AB, grandchildren (10); Marcy Lazarick of Killam, AB, Scott James (Melissa) of Beaumont, AB, Tanner Hallum of Beaumont, AB, Raeley Hallum (Skylar) of Edmonton, AB, Adeleen Bolduc (Mat) of Stavely, AB, Bennett Bayes (Kendra) of Trochu, AB, Charlene Bayes and Drew Bayes of Trochu, AB, Zachary Waddell and Shealyn Waddell of Camrose, AB, step-grandchildren; Jordon Rutherford (Tessa) of Edmonton, AB, and Drew Rutherford (Josh) of Edmonton, AB, great-grandchildren (8); Ethan, Jake, and Lincoln Lazarick of Killam, AB, Bentley James of Beaumont, AB, Merrit and Karis Bolduc of Stavely, AB, Cohen and Blaire Bayes of Trochu, AB, step-great-grandchildren; Ryleigh and Danikka Osborne of Beaumont, AB, brother Gordon Rott (Catherine) of Outlook, SK, brother's-in-law; Allan Freadrich (Jeannett) of Killam, AB, and Glen Freadrich (Bonnie) of Camrose, AB, and numerous members of his extended family.

He was predeceased by his father, Christian Rott, his mother, Bertha Rott, and his brothers Melvin and Clarence Rott.

A Memorial Service will be held for Herb at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Olds, AB on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Lutheran Bible Institute (CLBI) 4837 – 52A Street, Camrose, AB, T4V 1W5.

Condolences may be sent through the Alternatives website at https://www.myalternatives.ca/olds/obituaries.

Funeral Home Personal Alternative Funeral Service

12 East Lake Way N.E.

Airdrie , AB T4A 2J3

(403) 216-5111 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Mountain View Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Mountain View Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close