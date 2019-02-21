Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Ian Robertson of Dogpound, Alberta, passed away suddenly on February 15, 2019 at the age of 65. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 45 years, Susan; his mother, Lila, his daughters, Tracey Parsons (Ross), Shera Scott (David), grandchildren Rhett and Kendyl Parsons; and Damon, Ashlyn and Shayla Scott. Ian will also be missed by his brother Donald Robertson (Sherry), his father-in-law Tom Carvell, brother-in-law Rand Carvell (Pam), and sister-in-law Kim Brown (Jim). Ian also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends are invited to remember Ian at a Come and Go get together on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Cremona Community Hall from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Ian's memory to either STARS, Make A Wish Foundation or KidSport.



"He never looked for praises He was never one to boast He just went on quietly working For the ones he loved the most.

His dreams were seldom spoken His wants were very few And most of the time his worries Went unspoken too.

He was there... A firm foundation Through all our storms of life A sturdy hand to hold on to In times of stress and strife.

A true friend we could turn to When times were good or bad One of our greatest blessings The man that we called Dad."

Published in Mountain View Gazette from Feb. 21 to Mar. 14, 2019

