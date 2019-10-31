Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN (NOTLEY) RICHARDS. View Sign Obituary

JEAN (NOTLEY) RICHARDS



Jean was born to Walter and Lila Notley on October 21, 1925 and passed away peacefully in the Olds Hospital on October 22, 2019 at the age of 94. She was raised on the family homestead in the Innis Lake district. She married the love of her life, Ralph Richards, on October 29th 1947.

Jean loved horses all her life. She loved to dance; enjoyed all kinds of music; appreciated all aspects of nature, especially birds; she was a great cook and an avid gardener. Her true passion in life was her art. She won many awards and her paintings are her family and friends treasured possessions.

It was always important to Jean to make time for visiting with friends and neighbors as well as attending family reunions with their extended families. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren have followed this example and love spending time together.

Jean was an active member of various organizations: Olds Art Club; Coburn Women's Institute; Presbyterian Church and Ladies Auxiliary and Coburn Community Club. Both Jean and Ralph enjoyed farm life but chose to move into Olds in 2016.

Jean is lovingly remembered and missed by her husband of 72 years, Ralph. Daughters Terri (Sandy) Loree of Olds; Trudy (Allan) Patterson of Brooks; Debra Hoffmann (Dan Beaudry) of Hanna; and sons Gary (Kathy) Richards of Olds; Kelly Richards (Sand Boger) of Olds. Twelve grandchildren: Kelly Lynn (Chris) Andrew of Olds; Jody (Dustin) Farr of Olds; Trisha (Warren) Nielsen; Krista (Ben) Payne; Tera Patterson; Angela (Jim) Murphy; Curtis (Sarah) Hoffmann; Edward Richards (Cat) of Olds; Andrew (Kaylee) Richards of Olds; Amy Richards (Les) of Sundre; Samantha Richards of Olds and Logan Richards of Olds and eleven great children.

The family offers our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Seasons Sunrise and to the home care ladies for their excellent care and kindness. Jean's memorial service took place on October 26th.

Memorial tributes made be made directly to Olds and District Hospice Society.

