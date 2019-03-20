Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JENNIFER LYNN BOËDA-DAHL. View Sign



BOËDA-DAHL, Jennifer Lynn

November 28, 1970 – Calgary, Alberta

March 5, 2019 – Calgary, Alberta



It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Jennifer Lynn Boëda-Dahl.



At age 6 Jen fell in love with music starting with piano followed by the decision to study the flute. In her teen years, Jennifer went through the Mount Royal Conservatory program and later received a Diploma of Music Performance. She spent 2 summers at the Banff School of Music which led to a year of study in Kent, England. Jennifer then attended McGill University before returning to University of Calgary to finish her music degree. She was an enthusiastic flute teacher and established Echo music studio before teaching at Red Deer College. She traveled many miles to teach music workshops and work with school bands as well as playing with various musical groups and orchestras. Subsequently Jennifer pursued a diploma in interior design and managed her own gift and home decor store, "Gorgeous", in Didsbury.



For most of her married life Jennifer lived on a farm east of Didsbury where she loved gardening, the open skies, her dogs, cats, chickens and the quiet of the country. However she was no simple farm girl; she loved fashion, home decor and cooking gourmet meals. While Jennifer's wit, her sense of humour, and her smile captivated many, it was her kind-heartedness that left an indelible impression on all.



More than anything Jennifer had a romantic heart and sought happiness for the people in her life while truly wanting the world to be a kinder and gentler place. Sadly, Jen battled for years with addiction and passed away suddenly in ICU at Rockyview Hospital where she received outstanding care from the doctor's and nurses.





Jennifer is survived by her husband Greg Dahl; his parents, Dr. Ralph and Rita Dahl; her brother-in-law Ken Dahl (Bonnie), sister-in-law Karen Bartlett (Brian), sister-in-law Diane Summers (Ted); her parents, Paul and Margaret Boëda; her sister, Michelle Thomson (Rob), and her sister Daphne van der Sloot (Michael). Jennifer is also survived by thirteen nieces and nephews.



Jennifer was deeply loved and will be sadly missed by those who knew her. With her passing, there is a little less light in the world. At her request a private service will be held and a celebration of her life is planned this summer at the family farm.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Calgary Eating Disorder Program c/o The Calgary Children's Hospital Foundation 403-955-7700, or ICU at Rockyview Hospital c/o The Calgary Health Trust 403-943-3704, and The Calgary Humane Society 403-205-4455. Condolences may be forwarded through



In living memory of Jennifer Dahl, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Park Memorial, 5008 Elbow Drive S.W., Calgary, AB, T2S 2L5, Telephone: 403-243-8200.

5008 ELBOW DR. S.W.

Calgary , AB T2S 2L5

Published in Mountain View Gazette from Mar. 20 to Apr. 10, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close