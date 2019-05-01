Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JESSE IONA (REIFFENSTIEN) COWITZ. View Sign Service Information Mountain View Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 1605 - 100 Street S.E. Calgary , AB T1X 0L4 (403)-272-5555 Obituary

COWITZ, Jesse (Iona)

January 4, 1928 ~ April 17, 2019

On April 17, 2019, Jesus took the hand of our dearly beloved mother Jesse (Iona) Cowitz (née Reiffenstien) and led her Home. Iona was 91 and resided in High River. She will be greatly missed by her five children: Bob Dube (Barb), Donna Maland (Jamie), Diana MacDonald (Dave), Roger Dube (Bev), and Wendy Hood (Faron); twelve grandchildren; and twenty-four great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews and numerous friends. Iona is also survived by her two brothers Donald and Darwin Reiffenstein. She was predeceased by her parents Walter and Ethel Reiffenstein; husband Roger Dube in 1969 and husband Leonard Cowitz in 2009. A Celebration of Iona's Life will be held at Mountain View Funeral Home (Prairie View Chapel, 1605 100 Street SE, Calgary) on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice. To express condolences, please visit: www.mountainviewmemorial.ca.

COWITZ, Jesse (Iona)January 4, 1928 ~ April 17, 2019On April 17, 2019, Jesus took the hand of our dearly beloved mother Jesse (Iona) Cowitz (née Reiffenstien) and led her Home. Iona was 91 and resided in High River. She will be greatly missed by her five children: Bob Dube (Barb), Donna Maland (Jamie), Diana MacDonald (Dave), Roger Dube (Bev), and Wendy Hood (Faron); twelve grandchildren; and twenty-four great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews and numerous friends. Iona is also survived by her two brothers Donald and Darwin Reiffenstein. She was predeceased by her parents Walter and Ethel Reiffenstein; husband Roger Dube in 1969 and husband Leonard Cowitz in 2009. A Celebration of Iona's Life will be held at Mountain View Funeral Home (Prairie View Chapel, 1605 100 Street SE, Calgary) on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice. To express condolences, please visit: www.mountainviewmemorial.ca. Published in Mountain View Gazette from May 1 to May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Mountain View Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close