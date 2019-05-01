COWITZ, Jesse (Iona)
January 4, 1928 ~ April 17, 2019
On April 17, 2019, Jesus took the hand of our dearly beloved mother Jesse (Iona) Cowitz (née Reiffenstien) and led her Home. Iona was 91 and resided in High River. She will be greatly missed by her five children: Bob Dube (Barb), Donna Maland (Jamie), Diana MacDonald (Dave), Roger Dube (Bev), and Wendy Hood (Faron); twelve grandchildren; and twenty-four great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews and numerous friends. Iona is also survived by her two brothers Donald and Darwin Reiffenstein. She was predeceased by her parents Walter and Ethel Reiffenstein; husband Roger Dube in 1969 and husband Leonard Cowitz in 2009. A Celebration of Iona's Life will be held at Mountain View Funeral Home (Prairie View Chapel, 1605 100 Street SE, Calgary) on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice. To express condolences, please visit: www.mountainviewmemorial.ca.
Published in Mountain View Gazette from May 1 to May 22, 2019