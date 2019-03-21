Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN BENTLEY HALDANE "HAL" FRIZZELL. View Sign



FRIZZELL, John Bentley Haldane (Hal) B.Sc., B,Ed., M.D., C.D.

August 23, 1942 - O'Leary, Prince Edward Island

March 17, 2019 – Calgary, Alberta



Hal, beloved husband of Beverley Frizzell (nee MacIsaac) of Calgary, AB, passed away on March 17, 2019 at the age of 76 years.



Hal is survived by his children, Greg (Roxie) Frizzell, Geoff Frizzell, Ingrid (Gord) Dunn, Dwight Frizzell, Rachel Frizzell; grandchildren, Katie Weeks and Lucas Frizzell of Leduc, Dru and Evan Frizzell of Bowden, Natalie, Shelby and Grant Dunn of Calgary.



Hal was predeceased by his parents Stirling and Letitia Frizzell; brothers, Alexander, Samuel, Kaye, Golding, and Delmar Frizzell; sisters, Devona and Helen Clark; sister-in-law Freda Frizzell; and brothers-in-law, Norman MacIsaac, Roy MacWilliam, Jack Clark and Len McKechnie. He was also predeceased by his father-in-law Ralph MacIsaac and mother-in-law Shirley MacIsaac; nephews, Robert Frizzell and Norman MacWilliam; and grand-niece Crystal MacIsaac.



Funeral Services were held at McINNIS & HOLLOWAY (Deerfoot South, 12281 – 40th Street SW, Calgary AB). Graveside Service followed at Rocky View Garden of Peace (Hwy #1 East at Garden Road). Condolences may be forwarded through



In living memory of Hal Frizzell, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road S.E., Calgary, AB, T2X 3J3, Telephone: 403-256-9575.

FRIZZELL, John Bentley Haldane (Hal) B.Sc., B,Ed., M.D., C.D.August 23, 1942 - O'Leary, Prince Edward IslandMarch 17, 2019 – Calgary, AlbertaHal, beloved husband of Beverley Frizzell (nee MacIsaac) of Calgary, AB, passed away on March 17, 2019 at the age of 76 years.Hal is survived by his children, Greg (Roxie) Frizzell, Geoff Frizzell, Ingrid (Gord) Dunn, Dwight Frizzell, Rachel Frizzell; grandchildren, Katie Weeks and Lucas Frizzell of Leduc, Dru and Evan Frizzell of Bowden, Natalie, Shelby and Grant Dunn of Calgary.Hal was predeceased by his parents Stirling and Letitia Frizzell; brothers, Alexander, Samuel, Kaye, Golding, and Delmar Frizzell; sisters, Devona and Helen Clark; sister-in-law Freda Frizzell; and brothers-in-law, Norman MacIsaac, Roy MacWilliam, Jack Clark and Len McKechnie. He was also predeceased by his father-in-law Ralph MacIsaac and mother-in-law Shirley MacIsaac; nephews, Robert Frizzell and Norman MacWilliam; and grand-niece Crystal MacIsaac.Funeral Services were held at McINNIS & HOLLOWAY (Deerfoot South, 12281 – 40th Street SW, Calgary AB). Graveside Service followed at Rocky View Garden of Peace (Hwy #1 East at Garden Road). Condolences may be forwarded through www.mcinnisandholloway.com. In living memory of Hal Frizzell, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road S.E., Calgary, AB, T2X 3J3, Telephone: 403-256-9575. Funeral Home McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes - Fish Creek Chapel

14441 Bannister Road S.E.

Calgary , AB T2X 3J3

(403) 256-9575 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Mountain View Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Mountain View Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close