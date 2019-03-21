|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN BENTLEY HALDANE "HAL" FRIZZELL.
FRIZZELL, John Bentley Haldane (Hal) B.Sc., B,Ed., M.D., C.D.
August 23, 1942 - O'Leary, Prince Edward Island
March 17, 2019 – Calgary, Alberta
Hal, beloved husband of Beverley Frizzell (nee MacIsaac) of Calgary, AB, passed away on March 17, 2019 at the age of 76 years.
Hal is survived by his children, Greg (Roxie) Frizzell, Geoff Frizzell, Ingrid (Gord) Dunn, Dwight Frizzell, Rachel Frizzell; grandchildren, Katie Weeks and Lucas Frizzell of Leduc, Dru and Evan Frizzell of Bowden, Natalie, Shelby and Grant Dunn of Calgary.
Hal was predeceased by his parents Stirling and Letitia Frizzell; brothers, Alexander, Samuel, Kaye, Golding, and Delmar Frizzell; sisters, Devona and Helen Clark; sister-in-law Freda Frizzell; and brothers-in-law, Norman MacIsaac, Roy MacWilliam, Jack Clark and Len McKechnie. He was also predeceased by his father-in-law Ralph MacIsaac and mother-in-law Shirley MacIsaac; nephews, Robert Frizzell and Norman MacWilliam; and grand-niece Crystal MacIsaac.
Funeral Services were held at McINNIS & HOLLOWAY (Deerfoot South, 12281 – 40th Street SW, Calgary AB). Graveside Service followed at Rocky View Garden of Peace (Hwy #1 East at Garden Road). Condolences may be forwarded through www.mcinnisandholloway.com.
In living memory of Hal Frizzell, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road S.E., Calgary, AB, T2X 3J3, Telephone: 403-256-9575.
McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes - Fish Creek Chapel
14441 Bannister Road S.E.
Calgary, AB T2X 3J3
(403) 256-9575
Published in Mountain View Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019