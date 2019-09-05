Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN LEWIS ARMSTRONG. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of John Lewis Armstrong on August 30 2019 at the age of 89.

Born to Vera & Marshal Armstrong in Olds on February 26 1930, John spent his childhood growing up on the family farm with many cousins. He took his early education by riding horseback to the Harmattan School up until the age of 16. John was also an active member of the Olds 4-H Beef Club. After school for the next 10 years John worked at various jobs. His first job was at Louis Wright's planer mill, then worked at Mjolsness Brothers lumber yard while helping his father farm. He worked for Dave Morgan haying as well as driving cattle out to the west country. John also worked for Stan Burrell clearing seismic crews and then transferred those skills to work for Shell all over Alberta before returning home to Harmattan to take over his father's farm in 1957.

John met Marguerite Joy Dickie at a local dance at the James River Hall. They were then married December 27 1954 in Olds. Within the next 9 years John and Marguerite had 5 children and were settled on the family farm in Harmattan. They began with dairy cows and pigs and eventually graduated to beef cattle.

John was quite active in the community. He was an assistant leader of the Eagle 4-H Beef Club for many years as well an active member of the Olds Team Roping Club. He was a director of the Olds Ag Society as well as a director of the South Devon Cattle Association.

The family built a log cabin on the farm land by the Little Red Deer River which led to many years of gatherings and parties. John enjoyed sharing the cabin with his children and grandchildren over the years.

Up until his last day of life John could be found with his cows, in the tractor haying, at the cribbage board, in the saddle on the back of a horse at Willow Creek, roping calves at brandings or sharing his wise jokes and knowledge.

John will be missed by his wife Marguerite and 5 children. Rob (Carol)Victoria BC, Susan (Tom)Sundre AB, Mike (Sabine)Lumby BC, Lesley, Olds AB and Sandy (Doug)Olds AB. Grandchildren Kelly (Dave), Christina (Claude), John, Nick (Larissa), Lisa, Justine (Mat), Josh (Eryn), Tara (Richard), Sharla (Mike), Jill (Mark) & Savanah. As well as 11 great grandchildren. John is survived by his sister Doreen of Calgary and his niece & nephew & families.

There will be no funeral and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation.

