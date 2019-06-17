PAWSON, John Lloyd
November 1937 – June 2019
John Lloyd Pawson was born November 10, 1937 in Calgary, the only son of Annie and Art Pawson. He married Joyce Irene Low on January 24, 1958. John and Joyce spent their life ranching and farming in the Cremona area until John's sudden passing on June 10, 2019. John loved life-he worked hard and he played hard too. He served in many community organizations. He will be greatly missed by family and many long-standing friends.
John is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Joyce, and three children, Donna (Bill) Gunderson, Wade (Tresa) Pawson, Brenda Pawson; three grandchildren, Rory (Sarah) Gunderson, Brittney Pawson and Gracie Pawson-Smith; three great-grandchildren, Avery, Colten and Lauren Gunderson. He is pre-deceased by one grandchild, Holly Gunderson.
A Celebration of Life was held at the Cremona Community Hall on Monday, June 17, 2019. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.
Published in Mountain View Gazette from June 17 to June 18, 2019