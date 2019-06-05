EGGINS, Kathleen Alice
May 1932 – June 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Kathleen Alice Eggins (Kack) announces that she has passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the age of 87. She will always be lovingly remembered.
Kack is survived by a sister-in-law, Dorothy Eggins and brother-in-law Bill Wigley.
Kack lived and worked on the family farm west of Olds for over 77 years - milking cows, raising chickens, pigs, and range cattle - farming was her way of life. She moved to the town of Olds due to health issues, but continuously longed to be back home on the farm.
Kack also loved making bread, buns, pies, squares, and noodles - all from scratch and without measuring her ingredients - and they were always the best every time.
Kack has many nieces, nephews, and special neighbours in her life who brought her much joy. She lived a good life.
Kack will always hold a special place in each of our hearts!!!
A special thank you is due to Dr. Hoffman and the nurses at the Olds Hospital for caring for Kathleen. We would also like to say a special thank you to all the staff at Seasons for taking good care of her.
Please join us for an afternoon visit to remember Kack on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 2:00pm-4:00pm at the Zella Community Hall. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.
Published in Mountain View Gazette from June 5 to June 26, 2019