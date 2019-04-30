HUMMERSTONE, A. Keith
May 14, 1937 – April 27, 2019
Keith passed away quietly at the Didsbury Hospital on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Keith was born in Ponoka, Alberta but moved with his parents to Prince Albert, SK, where he was involved with sports, hunting, fishing and Scouts. He married Diana (nee Verbonac) August 19, 1961. They lived in Swan Hills and Barhead, where he worked in the oil field. They moved to Didsbury, AB in 1966 and Keith worked at Harmattan Gas Plant until his retirement. Keith is survived by his wife, Diana; daughter, Karen, her son, Bryan (Carissa), great granddaughter Payton Mari; son, Curtis (Ronee); daughter, Daphne (Gord); brothers, Fred, Eric (Jill); brother-in-law, Edward; numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sister, Doreen and both parents, Fred and Evelyn (Lemke) Hummerstone. A Memorial Service was held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 2030 – 24 Avenue, Didsbury, AB on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Alberta, Suite 100, 119 – 14th Street NW, Calgary, AB T2N 1Z6. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.
Published in Mountain View Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 21, 2019