KENNETH ROY LAUSEN

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Kenneth Roy Lausen of Olds.

Born on May 18, 1960 Ken was 58 years old at the time of his passing. Ken was born and raised In the Bowden area. He was predeceased by his Mother Rosemary, Father Spence and brother Douglas. Ken leaves behind his sisters Laura Slaymaker and Karen Lausen, brothers Russell (Jule) and Kevin (Catharina), and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ken worked in the construction business all his life, with the last 35 plus years with Richardson Bros. of Olds. He especially enjoyed training and mentoring young new Equipment operators with firmness, patience and humor. It has been very comforting to hear all the kind comments from his crew and friends, on how great a guy he was to work for and with, he will be missed.

As Per Ken's wishes there will not be a funeral service. A private family memorial will be held

If someone wishes, donations in Ken's memory can be made to the Alberta Lung Association.

