BUSH: Kristena Michelle Bush of Carberry, MB passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 following a courageous three and a half year battle with breast cancer. Michelle was born on April 8, 1980 in Prince George, BC but spent her early years growing up in greater Vancouver, BC. At the age of 13, she earned her black belt in shotokan karate, a sport she enjoyed practicing with her father and brother. Two years later she moved with her family to Carstairs, AB. After graduating high school, Michelle's love of nature led her to complete a Bachelor's degree in Environmental Sciences at the University of Alberta. There, she met Jason and the two were married in 2008. They welcomed daughter Emily in 2009 and moved to London, ON in 2011. There, Michelle and Emily spent countless hours exploring nature, museums, and artistic endeavors together. When Emily began school, Michelle taught herself to crochet and began working part-time at a local toy store where she took every opportunity to find the newest and most exciting toys for Emily. In 2015, the family moved to Manitoba, eventually settling in Carberry, where Michelle developed an interest in sewing. She was an active member of the sewing group at the drop-in centre and made sure to attend all of Emily's extracurricular activities. Michelle is survived by her daughter Emily, husband Jason, brother Doug (Holly) Westlund, parents Kris and Ron Westlund, step-brother Jonathan (Aleisha) Bush, niece Charlotte, nephew William, and mother-in-law Maggie Bush. A family memorial will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Carberry Plains Health Centre, Box 2000, Carberry, MB, R0K 0H0.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KRISTENA MICHELLE BUSH.
Messages of condolence may be placed at www.brockiedonovan.com.
Arrangements are in care of Brockie Donovan Funeral & Cremation Services, Brandon, MB, (204) 727-0694.
Published in Mountain View Gazette from Apr. 18 to May 16, 2019