Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KRISTENA MICHELLE BUSH. View Sign

BUSH: Kristena Michelle Bush of Carberry, MB passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 following a courageous three and a half year battle with breast cancer. Michelle was born on April 8, 1980 in Prince George, BC but spent her early years growing up in greater Vancouver, BC. At the age of 13, she earned her black belt in shotokan karate, a sport she enjoyed practicing with her father and brother. Two years later she moved with her family to Carstairs, AB. After graduating high school, Michelle's love of nature led her to complete a Bachelor's degree in Environmental Sciences at the University of Alberta. There, she met Jason and the two were married in 2008. They welcomed daughter Emily in 2009 and moved to London, ON in 2011. There, Michelle and Emily spent countless hours exploring nature, museums, and artistic endeavors together. When Emily began school, Michelle taught herself to crochet and began working part-time at a local toy store where she took every opportunity to find the newest and most exciting toys for Emily. In 2015, the family moved to Manitoba, eventually settling in Carberry, where Michelle developed an interest in sewing. She was an active member of the sewing group at the drop-in centre and made sure to attend all of Emily's extracurricular activities. Michelle is survived by her daughter Emily, husband Jason, brother Doug (Holly) Westlund, parents Kris and Ron Westlund, step-brother Jonathan (Aleisha) Bush, niece Charlotte, nephew William, and mother-in-law Maggie Bush. A family memorial will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Carberry Plains Health Centre, Box 2000, Carberry, MB, R0K 0H0.

Messages of condolence may be placed at

Arrangements are in care of Brockie Donovan Funeral & Cremation Services, Brandon, MB, (204) 727-0694.

BUSH: Kristena Michelle Bush of Carberry, MB passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 following a courageous three and a half year battle with breast cancer. Michelle was born on April 8, 1980 in Prince George, BC but spent her early years growing up in greater Vancouver, BC. At the age of 13, she earned her black belt in shotokan karate, a sport she enjoyed practicing with her father and brother. Two years later she moved with her family to Carstairs, AB. After graduating high school, Michelle's love of nature led her to complete a Bachelor's degree in Environmental Sciences at the University of Alberta. There, she met Jason and the two were married in 2008. They welcomed daughter Emily in 2009 and moved to London, ON in 2011. There, Michelle and Emily spent countless hours exploring nature, museums, and artistic endeavors together. When Emily began school, Michelle taught herself to crochet and began working part-time at a local toy store where she took every opportunity to find the newest and most exciting toys for Emily. In 2015, the family moved to Manitoba, eventually settling in Carberry, where Michelle developed an interest in sewing. She was an active member of the sewing group at the drop-in centre and made sure to attend all of Emily's extracurricular activities. Michelle is survived by her daughter Emily, husband Jason, brother Doug (Holly) Westlund, parents Kris and Ron Westlund, step-brother Jonathan (Aleisha) Bush, niece Charlotte, nephew William, and mother-in-law Maggie Bush. A family memorial will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Carberry Plains Health Centre, Box 2000, Carberry, MB, R0K 0H0.Messages of condolence may be placed at www.brockiedonovan.com. Arrangements are in care of Brockie Donovan Funeral & Cremation Services, Brandon, MB, (204) 727-0694. Published in Mountain View Gazette from Apr. 18 to May 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Mountain View Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close