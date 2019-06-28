Lester Tobias Ford
August 23, 1933 - June 22, 2019
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Lester Ford announce his passing. Les passed away on June 22, 2019 in Didsbury, Ab at the age of 85. Les is lovingly remembered by 3 children Cathy (Sandy) Reid, Patty (Ed) James, Kevin (Shelley) Ford. 8 grandchildren, Adelle, Trina, Dustin and Cody (Sarah) James; Blake, Ryan (Savanna), and Tiegan Ford; Maya Reid; and 3 great grandchildren, Ethan, Aidan and Finlay. Les was predeceased by his wife Marj Ford (Adair) in 1993. Dad was very sociable and had many friendships that he treasured over the years. A memorial service will be held at the Knox United Church in Didsbury, Alberta (1406 - 19 Ave) on July 3 @ 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in Mountain View Gazette from June 28 to July 19, 2019