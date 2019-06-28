Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LESTER TOBIAS FORD. View Sign Obituary

Lester Tobias Ford

August 23, 1933 - June 22, 2019

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Lester Ford announce his passing. Les passed away on June 22, 2019 in Didsbury, Ab at the age of 85. Les is lovingly remembered by 3 children Cathy (Sandy) Reid, Patty (Ed) James, Kevin (Shelley) Ford. 8 grandchildren, Adelle, Trina, Dustin and Cody (Sarah) James; Blake, Ryan (Savanna), and Tiegan Ford; Maya Reid; and 3 great grandchildren, Ethan, Aidan and Finlay. Les was predeceased by his wife Marj Ford (Adair) in 1993. Dad was very sociable and had many friendships that he treasured over the years. A memorial service will be held at the Knox United Church in Didsbury, Alberta (1406 - 19 Ave) on July 3 @ 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Lester Tobias FordAugust 23, 1933 - June 22, 2019It is with heavy hearts that the family of Lester Ford announce his passing. Les passed away on June 22, 2019 in Didsbury, Ab at the age of 85. Les is lovingly remembered by 3 children Cathy (Sandy) Reid, Patty (Ed) James, Kevin (Shelley) Ford. 8 grandchildren, Adelle, Trina, Dustin and Cody (Sarah) James; Blake, Ryan (Savanna), and Tiegan Ford; Maya Reid; and 3 great grandchildren, Ethan, Aidan and Finlay. Les was predeceased by his wife Marj Ford (Adair) in 1993. Dad was very sociable and had many friendships that he treasured over the years. A memorial service will be held at the Knox United Church in Didsbury, Alberta (1406 - 19 Ave) on July 3 @ 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Published in Mountain View Gazette from June 28 to July 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Mountain View Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close