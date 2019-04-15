Lorraine Amelia Hammer-Hofmann
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORRAINE AMELIA HAMMER-HOFMANN.
1949-2019
Lorraine Hammer-Hofmann passed away on April 10, 2019 at the age of 69 years old.
Lorraine is survived by her mother Amelia Hammer, her husband Frank Hofmann, her son Richard (Cyndi) Hofmann and grandchildren Chase, Cali, Laci, Kayden and Kaity, her daughter Ame (Colin) Koples and grandsons Colten and Brennan, her daughter Angela (Jeremy) Zyderveld and grandsons Jackson and Walker, her stepson Blaine (Stephanie) Vachon, her sister Grace Little, her brother Eldon Hammer, her cousin Edna (Vance) van Dam, and special friends Linda and Conrad Hueppelsheuser.
A celebration of Lorraine's life will be held at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Olds, AB (4302 57 Ave) at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday April 25, 2019.
If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made to the Red Deer Hospice Society.
Published in Mountain View Gazette from Apr. 15 to May 6, 2019