MAY, Lynn Ann
1956 – 2019

Lynn Ann May passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the age of 62 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her four children, Shannon (Troy), Brad (Danielle), Derrick and Corrina (Brad); nine grandchildren, Dakota, Brendan, Damian, Drayke, Treygon, Karma, Jade and Brooke; two sisters and four brothers. Throughout her lifetime, Lynn worked at the Didsbury Inn and the Cheese Factory; living in both Olds and Didsbury. She was predeceased by her husband, Harvey; her parents, Frank and Betty McInnis; two brothers; one sister and one brother-in-law. A Celebration of Lynn's Life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Didsbury Elks Hall, 1914 – 20 Street, Didsbury, AB. Message of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.
Published in Mountain View Gazette from June 5 to June 27, 2019
