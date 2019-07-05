Stormoen, Marilyn Arlene
April 29, 1938 – June 24, 2019
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Arlene Stormoen on June 24, 2019 at the age of 81.
Arlene is survived by her two sons, Kent Stormoen (Theresa Argent) and Mark (Toni) Stormoen, as well as three grandchildren, Riley Stormoen, Sam Stormoen and Jessie Stormoen; her sisters Juanita Price (Murray Cameron), Dianne Dunn (Gus Johnson), and her brother Art Price (Joanne), as well as all her nieces and nephews.
Arlene was predeceased by her father, Art, her mother, Amanda, and her son Gerald Randall.
A Celebration of Life for Arlene will take place at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 Eden Brook Funeral Home (17th Avenue SW and Lower Springbank Road) Calgary, Alberta.
Condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.edenbrookcemetery.ca. Arrangements entrusted to EDEN BROOK FUNERAL HOME AND RECEPTION CENTRE, 24223 Twp Rd 242, Calgary, AB, T3Z 3K2.
Published in Mountain View Gazette from July 5 to July 19, 2019