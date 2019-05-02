Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTHA ROSE (FRIESEN) NEUFELD. View Sign Service Information Heartland Funeral Services Ltd. 5226 46 St. Olds , AB T4H 1B8 (403)-507-8610 Obituary

NEUFELD

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our dear Mother, Martha Rose Neufeld (nee Friesen). Surrounded by her family, with a day of visiting and singing her favourite hymns, she passed away to her heavenly home on Friday, April 26th at the age of 90 years old. She was predeceased by her parents, Bill and Lena Friesen, her son Doug in 2008; sisters Lillian Thiessen and Doris Stevens and brother Ed Friesen. Martha is survived by her husband of 69 years, Dave; daughter-in-law Elfrieda; son Ross (Nancy); son Lynn (Ruth Ann); son Larry (Lois); daughter Marian (Cal); daughter Angela; her brothers George, Herman, Harvey and Clarence. She was also blessed with 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Martha was born near Herbert, SK on November 10th, 1928. In 1948, she made the move to Didsbury, AB to work on her aunt and uncle's farm, where she met Dave, the love of her life. Martha and Dave married on April 2nd, 1950 and began building their life together, starting out on a dairy farm west of Didsbury, and eventually moving to Calgary in 1951. She was a home maker extraordinaire, with a passion for gardening, baking, and sewing. When her kids were of school age, she started to work outside the home as a cook and baker in various restaurants, and as a homecare worker. When she was working in restaurants, she was famous for her baking, with people coming for miles for a taste of her cinnamon buns. Martha's faith in God was a big part of her life. She made a profession of faith in Jesus Christ and was baptized at the age of 19 in Eston, SK. She and Dave were founding members of Foothills Mennonite Church in Calgary, and both spent many volunteer hours on various committees, at Camp Valaqua, and at the MCC store. When she and Dave retired in 1989, they moved back to Didsbury and became members of the Bergthal Mennonite Church and became part of that faith community. Mom was instrumental in starting the Christian Women's Club in Didsbury. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Aspen Lodge, Bethany Care Home and the Long Term Care Unit of the Didsbury Hospital for their special care and love for Mom during her decline. Their compassion and professionalism was outstanding and we are so grateful for all their help. We would also like to acknowledge our Aunt Ann and cousins Linda and Marjorie, who were so helpful in supporting our Mom, and ensuring that Dad was able to continue his visits with Mom during the winter months. A Celebration of Martha's Life was held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bergthal Mennonite Church. Interment was held prior to the service at the Bergthal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the Mennonite Central Committee Canada. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Didsbury entrusted with arrangements. 403-507-8610

