Service Information Personal Alternative Funeral Service 12 East Lake Way N.E. Airdrie , AB T4A 2J3 (403)-216-5111 Obituary



PEEL, Mary Ann



Mary Ann Peel, of Carstairs, AB, passed away on Sunday, September 15th, 2019 at the age of 66 years.

Mary Ann was born in Calgary, AB, on October 19th, 1952 to George and Jean Heffernan. She grew up in Highwood, a northwest community close to the edge of the City. Mary Ann took vocational studies in school and later apprenticed as a beautician. She worked in several Calgary hair salons as well as operating a home based business.



Bob and Mary Ann met as teenagers and were married 1973. They were blessed with two children, Robin and Russell. In 1983 the Peel family moved to Carstairs where Mary Ann's maternal grandparents, Tom and Robina Shepherd, had farmed a few miles to the southwest. Mary Ann was the first hair stylist at the newly opened Chinook Winds Lodge and she served many seniors before retiring.



The Peels were active members of the Carstairs Bancroft United Church. Mary Ann served on the church's Ministry and Personnel Committee for several decades and she was a Director of the Carstairs and District Historical Society. Mary Ann loved camping and travelling.



Mary Ann is lovingly remembered by her husband, Bob; daughter, Robin; son, Russell (Noriko); brothers, Brian (Marilyn) and Gord (Sonya); sister in law, Judy (Tom); nieces, Shannon (James) and Dawn (Dave); nephews, Ryan (Megan), James (Zendene) and Wes (Shannon) and their wonderful children. Mary Ann was predeceased by her father, George; mother, Jean; and sister in law, Susan.



The family thanks the staff at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre and Didsbury Hospital and the many relatives, friends, neighbours and health care aides who cared for Mary Ann as she coped with pancreatic cancer. If friends so desire, donations may be made in Mary Ann's name to a charity of their choice.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at Carstairs Bancroft United Church, 1202 Hammond Street, on Monday, September 30th at 2:00 pm with Reverend Bryan Derksen officiating. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.

