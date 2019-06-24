Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY CHARLOTTE (HAMM) HARDER. View Sign Service Information Heartland Funeral Services Ltd. 5226 46 St. Olds , AB T4H 1B8 (403)-507-8610 Obituary

It is with sadness and thanksgiving that we, her family, celebrate our mother's release from this earthly home. Mary Charlotte (Hamm) Harder was born January 2, 1922 at Gouldtown, SK to Henry and Mary Hamm Sr. In 1934, during the depression years, her family moved to the Didsbury area. Times were tough. After completing grade 8, Mary worked as a house maid in Calgary as well as surrounding homes, giving most of her wages to her parents. Mary had the opportunity to attend Menno Bible Institute for 2 years. On April 13, 1941, she was baptized upon her faith in Jesus Christ and joined the Bergthal Mennonite Church. On July 8, 1943 she married David Harder, a farmer. They rented for the first 10 years of their marriage and did mixed farming. During these years, they had 3 children: Judith, Viola and Dennis. In 1953, they were able to

purchase a half section of land 17 miles east of Carstairs on the former location of Sterlingville. Mary and David developed a beautiful, thriving farm here. Mary worked hard happily and efficiently beside her husband. At this farm, 2 more sons were born into the family, Wayne and Keith. David and Mary farmed here for 35 years until the passing of David, February 19,1989. In October 1989, Mary moved to Didsbury. In 2013, Mary suffered her first stroke which affected her memory and speech. This was a hard turning point to life's active journey. She was moved to Aspen Ridge Lodge, Didsbury in 2014 where she remained for 5 years and received excellent loving, gentle and personal care from beautiful staff. On June 19, 2019, she peacefully bid farewell to this world to join Jesus in heaven. She will be sadly missed by her children Judith, Viola King, Dennis (Katie), Wayne (Jill), Keith (Kathy); grandchildren Sherry (Gerry), Donna (Scott), Leanne (Tyler), Wendy, Jason (Megan), Rachael, Matthew (Ashley), Jessi (Ray), Josh, Nic and 15 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband David of 45 years; parents Henry and Mary Hamm; brother and spouse Henry (Elsie) Hamm; grandsons James & Scott Harder and step-granddaughter Dianne King. Mary was an amazing lady in so many ways: a mother - caring for, nourishing, supporting and loving us all unconditionally; cook & baker - her pies and buns were unrivalled; gardener - every flower, fruit, and vegetable thrived under her gentle, caring touch; seamstress - she sewed many, many patch quilts for MCC. Every patch corner had to meet perfectly and the fabric colors create a pleasing pattern. All of us family members can boast owning one of her beautiful quilts; farmer - she was David's right hand helpmate, milking cows, stacking bales and hauling grain during harvest; servant - hosting guests, teaching Sunday School, serving on the church ladies auxiliary, helping with Christian Women's Club, serving 3 years as the Mennonite Provincial Self-Help Co-Ordinator and volunteering in various capacities.

"The path of the righteous is like the morning sun, shining ever brighter till the full light of day"

Proverbs 4: 18

Funeral services were held on Monday June 24, 2019 at the West Zion Mennonite Church with Pastor Don Shortt officiating. Interment was held in the Bergthal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Mennonite Central Committee, Alberta. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Olds entrusted with arrangements. 403-507-8610

