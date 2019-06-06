Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MURRAY LLOYD LIESEMER. View Sign Service Information Personal Alternative Funeral Service 12 East Lake Way N.E. Airdrie , AB T4A 2J3 (403)-216-5111 Obituary

LIESEMER, Murray

Murray Lloyd Liesemer of Didsbury, AB passed away at the Foothills Hospital in Calgary on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the age of 66 years. He was born in Didsbury, April 27, 1953 the first child of Ron and Donna Liesemer and elder brother to Ronda, Karen and Gary.

As a fun-loving farm boy he took his schooling in Carstairs and played in sports such as baseball and hockey, as well as participating in 4-H for a few years. He farmed with his Dad for many years including his early married years and by example encouraged his own sons to do the best you can with what you've got. He enjoyed going to rodeos, hockey games, going on road trips, and out for coffee with friends.

He lived his entire life in the Carstairs and Didsbury area but always enjoyed taking time off to go fishing or camping with his boys or with friends, and sometimes even taking in a live Flames game. A few camping trips didn't turn out quite as planned when the car's engine seized or the transmission went on the truck but it was usually an adventure! Recently, what he enjoyed more than anything was spending time with his grandchildren, often presenting them with gifts or a treat.

He leaves to mourn sons, Douglas and Jeremy (Jackie), Kaela; grandsons, Donavon and Layne; granddaughter, Hailey; sister, Ronda (Randy); and brother, Gary (Fran). He will be missed and remembered by many more friends and family members too numerous to mention and by the coffee shop staff who saw him on a regular basis. Murray was predeceased by his youngest son, Ian; infant daughter, Theresa; his sister, Karen; and his parents.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Tributes in lieu of flowers may be made to the charity of your choice or S.T.A.R.S. Air Ambulance Box 570, 1441 Avaiation Park NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8M7. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca

