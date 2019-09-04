Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for OLIVE MARION JACKSON. View Sign Service Information Heartland Funeral Services Ltd. 5226 46 St. Olds , AB T4H 1B8 (403)-507-8610 Obituary

JACKSON

Olive Marion Jackson passed away peacefully at the Didsbury Long Term Care facility on September 2, 2019 at the age of 97 years. She was born June 19, 1922 at Altario, Alberta. She was the youngest of 4 daughters born to William and Annie Gowland. She is survived by her three children; Wayne (Pauline) Jackson of Olds, Cheri (Frank) Jahnke of Sundre; Reece (Susan) Jackson of Calgary; eight grandchildren, Jennifer and Jason Jackson, Heather (Keith) Podmoroff, Brianna (Jacky) Chan, Steven (Karen) Jahnke, Christopher (Michelle) Jackson, Geoffrey and Lauren Jackson; four great-grandchildren, Roy and Gunnar Chan, Oliver Jackson and Brooks Podmoroff. Olive is predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years Stanley; her parents; three sisters Muriel Forrester, Madge Nelson and Winnifred Atkin. Olive began her schooling at Westland and Wheatsheaf schools before completing her grade 12 at Camrose. This was followed by 1 year at Normal School in Calgary to get her teaching certificate. She started her 3 year career at Flatbush, Lougheed and Westerdale where she boarded with the Jackson family. After returning to Altario for 2 years to care for her father, in 1945 Olive married Stanley and moved back to the Westerdale district. They lived on the Jackson home quarter in the house that Stan built. She became her husband's "hired hand" and immersed herself in all aspects of farming and gardening but never forgot her role as a care giver to her family. Olive also made time to participate in Westerdale Willing Workers' activities, like bridal showers, plays, quilting bees and baking for ball tournaments. She volunteered for Girls Club leader, grade 5 &6 home room helper and chauffeur for many school sports teams. These groups always welcomed having such a cheerful and dedicated member. In 1990, Stan and Olive retired to Olds but still continued helping on the farm. Olive was active in curling, bowling, carpet bowling, quilting and the Olds United Church. After Stan passed away, Olive moved to Sunrise Village (Seasons today) where she participated in many activities for 14 years. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. A memorial service was held on September 6 at 1:30 p.m. at the Olds United Church with Reverend Sarah Fanning officiating. Interment was held at the Westerdale Cemetery. Memorial tributes in Olive's honor may be made to the Westerdale Cemetery Fund (c/o Ken Herbert, RR2 Olds, T4H 1P3), Olds United Church Memorial Fund or to the charity of choice. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Olds entrusted with arrangements. 403-507-8610

