WANLIN

Peter Joseph Wanlin passed away March 16, 2019 at the Peter Lougheed Centre, Calgary after fighting a long battle with an autoimmune condition. He was born December 23, 1949 in Eastend, Saskatchewan to Alice (nee Fontaine) and Eugene Wanlin. He graduated from Eastend High School in 1967 and completed 2 years at SAIT Calgary studying Agricultural Mechanics. The next 20 years were spent farming in the Claydon, Saskatchean area. Peter was also an active member of the Lions Club and enjoyed the camaraderie and social life with relatives, friends and neighbors. In 1992, Peter moved to Alberta and spent his next working years in farm machinery and vehicle sales. Peter is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Wendy(nee Smith/Oxtoby); step-daughter Sharla(nee Oxtoby) (Kurt) St. Germain; 2 step-grandchildren Kieran, Kaiden and Kendra St. Germain; 2 brothers Henry (Bev) Wanlin, George (Louise) Wanlin; sister Anna (Frantz) Dordu; brother-in-law George Lamb as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Eugene and Alice Wanlin; sisters Marie Shiels, Maria Lamb; brother-in-law Ed Shiels. A family gathering will be held in Eastend, Saskatchewan at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the CNIB. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Olds entrusted with arrangements. 403-507-8610

