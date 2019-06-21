PHYLLIS BATTEN

Obituary

BATTEN, Phyllis

Phyllis Batten passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Didsbury Hospital at the age of 79 years. She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Leonard; 2 children, Marilyn Dunbar and Brian Batten; 5 grandchildren, Katrina (Rod) Chaytor, Ryan (Saska) Batten, Amanda (Dixie) Batten, Alyssa (Brady) Landry and Stacy (Eric) Ruttle; 12 Great grandkids; and 1 great-great grandchild; her brother, Bill Chauncey, as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Phyllis was pre-deceased by her grandson, Klinton Prohl, 4 brothers and 1 sister.
A Celebration of Life was held at the Evergreen Centre, 5237 – 52 Street, Olds, AB, on Friday , June 21, 2019. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Phyllis' memory can be made to Essentials for Our Community, Box 355, Didsbury, AB, T0M 0W0 or dropped directly off at the Didsbury Neighbourhood Place. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.
