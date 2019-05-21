GUEST, Randolph "Randy" William
July 27, 1963 – Weyburn, Saskatchewan
May 11, 2019 – Olds, Alberta
Randolph Guest of Olds, AB, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the age of 55 years.
Randy departed this life unexpectedly and was very much loved by his mother, Sylvia Guest, by his late father, Neil Guest, and by his sister, Sandra Guest. Randy was born in Weyburn, SK but lived most of his life in Calgary, AB before moving to Olds, AB ten years ago. He graduated from Mount Royal College and worked in the Information Technology field. His passions were cars, motorcycles, craft beer and food. Randy had a kind soul. We will miss him.
At the request of the family, no funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Canadian Mental Health Association – Calgary Region, Suite #400, 105 – 12th Avenue S.E., Calgary, AB T2G 1A1 Telephone: (403) 297–1700, www.cmha.calgary.ab.ca Condolences may be forwarded through www.McInnisandHolloway.com.
In living memory of Randy Guest, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Park Memorial, 5008 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary, AB, T2S 2L5, Telephone: 403-243-8200.
Published in Mountain View Gazette from May 21 to June 11, 2019